The majority of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) was against suspending the term of validity of Provisional Measures (MP) during the state of emergency in public health caused by the crisis of the new coronavirus. The trial, which started on Wednesday, 22, was suspended before ending with a request for views – more time for analysis – presented by the President of the Court, Dias Toffoli.

The suspension request was brought to the Supreme Court in two actions brought by President Jair Bolsonaro, through the Attorney General’s Office (AGU), and by the Progressive party (PP). In a preliminary (provisional) decision, the rapporteur for the actions, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, had already denied the suspension of deadlines. At the request of the Chamber and the Senate, Moraes authorized, however, that the MPs skip steps in the process and be analyzed directly in the plenary. The regular rite requires that these texts be submitted before a mixed commission made up of deputies and senators.

In this Wednesday’s session, ministers Luiz Fux, Ricardo Lewandowski and Gilmar Mendes fully accompanied Moraes. The others, only to the extent that they deny the suspension of deadlines. There are disagreements over the possibility of shortening the procedure.

Even without casting his vote, Toffoli spoke on the subject with praise for the way Congress has been analyzing Bolsonaro’s MPs.

“The MPs that were voted on were only voted like that because there was a unanimous agreement in the Chamber and in the Senate, to avoid legal uncertainty in such a difficult moment”, he stressed. “Both the Chamber and the Senate acted with extreme responsibility in the analysis of these MPs”.

An MP issued by the President of the Republic has the force of law and immediate effects. However, it must be approved by Congress within 120 days in order not to lose its effect – in political jargon, so as not to “lapse”. It is this period that Bolsonaro intended to suspend.

In the opinion of Alexandre de Moraes, this measure would empty the Parliament and have a parallel with the power accumulated by the presidents of the military dictatorship. “Since 1988, the head of the Executive is not to be granted the possibility that the presiding generals had, that of editing MPs, in the form of a decree-law. And, as long as there was no deliberation, this would become definitive through the course term “, he pointed out.

With the covid-19 pandemic, the Chamber and the Senate have been holding plenary sessions by videoconference. Committee meetings remain suspended. There is a restriction of circulation in legislative houses to hinder the virus’s advance.

“Competence is a duty, but it is also a limit. Therefore, the exercise, by the President of the Republic, of his assignment to issue MPs, especially in a period like this, could not be exorbitated in any way, to exceed limits that are constitutionally set. “stressed Minister Carmen Lúcia.

The lawsuits were filed with the STF before the Chamber and the Senate provided an alternative that would allow the assessment of the Provisional Measures. In the process brought by the PP, the party listed 23 MPs that were about to expire due to the impossibility of analysis by parliamentarians.

Minister Alexandre de Moraes asked the two Houses to present information on the current functioning of the parliament in relation to the analysis of the measures. The Executive Boards presented a joint act that would provide for the regime for the processing of MPs during the pandemic, procedures that would maintain “the normality of legislative work, as far as possible”.

See too:

Bolsonaro visits work of campaign hospital in Goiás city next to Caiado and Mandetta

.