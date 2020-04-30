The Minister of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) Gilmar Mendes denied deputy injunction request Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) suspension of the call extension Fake News CPMI and annulment of some parliamentary committee meetings.

In the writ of mandamus denied by Gilmar, the deputy claimed that the Joint Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPMI) had escaped its original scope, that of investigating digital messages “in all areas of the daily life of citizens”, arguing that a supposed electoral approach to investigations would be an issue ” accessory “.

The deputy also maintained that there was a distortion of the CPMI’s object to undermine his political performance as a parliamentarian, as well as that of allies of the federal government, commanded by the deputy’s father, the president Jair Bolsonaro.

The deputy asked for the annulment of two specific meetings, the one with the testimony of the leader of the PSL in the Chamber, deputy Joice Hasselmann (SP), and another in which he considered that there was a “partial” tendency in questions from parliamentarians.

By denying that there was a distortion of the CPMI object, Gilmar Mendes recalled that the deadline for requesting Eduardo Bolsonaro, 120 days of the facts you question, has already elapsed.

“In addition to the ‘use of false profiles to influence the outcome of the 2018 elections’ being part of the initial CPMI investigation object provided for in its creation request, the very justification of this request submitted to the National Congress Board of Directors already highlighted as determining reasons of the installation of the Commission the context of using fake news in the electoral process “, argues the minister in the decision, signed on Wednesday.

“I emphasize that, in deference to the necessary and unavoidable constitutional principle of the separation of powers, the appreciation of the responsibility of parliamentarians for the contents of the testimonies, speeches and inquiries promoted within the scope of the CPI escapes from the judiciary’s syndicability, since such manifestations remain covered up. for material constitutional immunity, “argued the minister in denial of the request for Edward.

CPMI had its work extended for another 10 days on April 14, but its activities are temporarily suspended due to the restrictions on the circulation of people adopted by the National Congress due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

