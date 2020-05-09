Supreme Court declares unconstitutional rule that prohibited blood donation by “men who have sex with men” in the 12 months prior to collection. The judge affirmed that the rule reinforced prejudice. The Supreme Federal Court (STF) annulled, this Friday (08/05), the restriction of blood donation by gay men, in a historic decision in which the majority of the judges considered the rule prejudiced.

Plaintiff requested urgency in view of low stocks in the country’s blood banks

Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

The trial, which had been halted in 2017, was held in a digital plenary session and ended at 11:59 pm on Friday.

The majority of the STF considered unconstitutional the rule of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and the Ministry of Health that prohibited blood donation by “men who have sex with men” in the 12 months prior to collection.

Seven judges voted against the restriction: Edson Fachin, Luís Roberto Barroso, Rosa Weber, Luiz Fux, Gilmar Mendes, Dias Toffoli and Cármen Lúcia.

The rapporteur of the case, Edson Fachin, voted for the unconstitutionality of the rules, considering that they impose unjustifiable non-egalitarian treatment, while Gilmar Mendes recognized the measure as “discriminatory” and defined the classification of donors by “risk groups” and not by “behavior of risk “as a” backward and outdated “concept.

Minister Luís Roberto Barroso argued that 12 months was a disproportionate requirement, since the time between HIV contamination and detection by medical examination varies from ten to 12 days. For the magistrate, the rule reinforced the stereotype that AIDS is a typical disease of homosexuals.

Magistrates Alexandre de Moraes, Celso de Mello, Ricardo Lewandowski and Marco Aurélio Mello voted in favor of the continuity of the rules.

However, Moraes defended that homosexuals could make the donation before 12 months, until the moment when it is verified that there is no risk of contamination.

For the Brazilian Socialist Party (PSB), which brought the action in 2016, it was “absurd to discriminate treatment by the government in terms of sexual orientation, which offended the dignity of those involved and removed the possibility of exercising solidarity. with blood donation “.

The president of PSB, Carlos Siqueira, welcomed the decision of the STF and stated that the Brazilian State cannot discriminate against “donors for their sexual orientation and further increase the need for blood banks” in the country.

“When deciding for the unconstitutionality of these rules, the STF recognizes the need to respect essential values ​​foreseen in our Constitution such as dignity, equality and solidarity”, said Siqueira in a statement.

Federal deputy David Miranda, married to American journalist Glenn Greenwald, also joined in the celebrations, stating, on the social network Twitter, that “the act of saving lives cannot be restricted by prejudice and ignorance”.

On Thursday of last week, the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) had asked the STF to reject the action. However, the Public Defender’s Office (DPU) was in favor of speeding up the trial in the face of the coronavirus pandemic that reduced donations and blood stocks in the country.

