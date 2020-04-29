BRASÍLIA – After the opening of an investigation against President Jair Bolsonaro and former Minister of Justice Sérgio Moro, members of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) assess that there is room for an internal “maneuver”, with the objective of preventing the case from being inherited by the successor of Minister Celso de Mello, dean of the Court. Rapporteur of the investigation into Bolsonaro’s allegations of political interference in the Federal Police, Celso leaves the Supreme Court in November, opening the first vacancy for the nomination of the President of the Republic. Both Bolsonaro and Moro are investigated in the case.

In a 17-page decision – the same number used by Bolsonaro in the 2018 election -, the dean noted that the president “is also a subject of the laws” and pointed out the possibility of “holding him, criminally and politically, accountable for the illicit acts that eventually has practiced in the performance of his magnificent duties “. One of the most striking voices of the STF in defense of the Constitution and against the excesses committed by the Planalto Palace, Celso turns 75 on November 1, when he compulsorily retires.

Bolsonaro has already expressed his desire to indicate a “terribly evangelical” name for the vacancy of Celso, who became the target of an impeachment request and was bombarded by conservative sectors by the 155-page vote in which he defended the criminalization of homophobia. One of the favorites for the Dean’s seat is André Mendonça, who has just taken over the Ministry of Justice.

After Celso authorized the opening of an investigation to investigate Moro’s accusations, the Federal Police will have up to 60 days to hear the former federal judge of Lava Jato. In practice, the case will have six months to be handled under the magistrate’s baton, before he leaves the court. If the investigation is not completed by then, however, Celso’s successor may inherit the investigation and the other files from the cabinet. Thus, a minister chosen by Bolsonaro must end up taking on an investigation that investigates precisely the current occupant of the Planalto.

According to the State, at least three STF ministers assess that, in order to prevent such a situation, there is scope for redistribution of the inquiry, that is, an eventual change of rapporteur, before Bolsonaro’s nominee takes a seat in the Court.

For a member of the Supreme Court, “right from the start, there is scope for redistribution” of the case to a new rapporteur. Another minister saw a similarity with the situation faced by the Supreme Court in 2017, when then President Michel Temer chose Alexandre de Moraes to occupy the chair of Teori Zavascki, who died in a plane crash.

At the time, the Lava Jato processes, which were with Teori, were not inherited by Moraes, but were instead sent to Edson Fachin’s office after an electronic draw.

This maneuver was carried out internally by the STF as a sign that the investigations into the billionaire corruption scheme at Petrobrás would be preserved and shielded from any political interference. It was only after Fachin was defined as the new rapporteur for Lava Jato that Temer made Moraes’s appointment for Teori’s position official.

In the opinion of a member of the summit of the Attorney General’s Office (PGR), the Supreme Court could repeat the movements now, “with elegance”.

The strategy may not be necessary if investigations are completed before Celso leaves. For Minister Gilmar Mendes, the investigation can be concluded in three or four months, that is, still under the rapporteur of the Dean. “These are testimonies that can be collected quickly. It does not seem to me something that requires expertise, extremely complicated, so that it may be that in 90, 120 days this is already concluded,” said the minister, when participating in a live broadcast.

“It is necessary to wait for this investigation for any judgment and hopefully we will overcome this crisis without major consequences,” said Gilmar.

STF members heard by the state point out that the accusations weaken the President of the Republic, but minimize the chances of the investigation leading to the opening of a criminal action, as they have so far not identified robust elements against Bolsonaro. In addition to exchanging messages, the former Minister of Justice has audios that must be delivered to investigators.

If Moro’s accusations against the president are confirmed, and the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) denounces the president of the Republic, the Supreme Court will depend on an endorsement by the Chamber of Deputies to pursue the case.

During Temer’s term, federal deputies barred, twice, complaints filed against the emedebista by the then attorney general of the Republic, Rodrigo Janot./ COLLABORATED PEPITA ORTEGA

