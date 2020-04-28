Supreme accepts PGR request citing crimes that could have been committed by Bolsonaro, such as obstruction of justice and corruption, but also by Moro, as slanderous denunciation. Ex-minister will have to prove accusations.The Minister of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) Celso de Mello accepted this Monday (27/04) a request from the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) to investigate the statements made by the former minister of Justice and Public Security Sergio Moro in the statement in which he announced his resignation and made accusations against President Jair Bolsonaro.

In his speech, Moro accused the president of trying to interfere with the Federal Police (PF) to gain access to information about ongoing investigations, which would constitute a clear affront to the agency’s autonomy.

The request for opening the investigation was submitted by the Attorney General, Augusto Aras. Moro’s statements to be investigated could lead to a series of crimes committed by Bolsonaro, including ideological falsehood, obstruction of justice and privileged passive corruption.

The investigation will also analyze the actions of Moro, who according to Folha de S.Paulo, could have committed the crimes of malfeasance, slanderous denunciation and crimes against honor, if he does not prove the accusations he made against Bolsonaro. The former minister will have to present evidence of the charges he has made. Jurists heard by DW Brasil disagree on a possible Moro malfeasance.

When authorizing the opening of the investigation, Celso de Mello argued that the alleged crimes are related to the exercise of the position of president and, therefore, the investigation against Bolsonaro is allowed, even without the authorization of Congress, which would later have to endorse the prosecution should the PGR file a complaint against Bolsonaro at the end of the investigations.

In his decision, Celso de Mello recalled that no one is above the law, including public officials, and emphasized that a republican government requires “a regime of responsibility to which, in full, among other state authorities, the Chief of Executive Power of the Union “.

In the decision, the minister ordered a hearing with Moro within 60 days and attached to the inquiry the request presented by Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) for the seizure and examination of the cell phone of Congresswoman Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP), who exchanged messages with Moro, released by the former minister, in which she offers to broker an indication of Moro to the STF with the president.

Last Friday, Moro resigned after Bolsonaro dismissed Federal Police director general Maurício Valeixo, overriding Moro’s portfolio, to which the PF is subordinate. In a statement, Moro accused the president of political interference in the Federal Police.

According to Moro, Bolsonaro wanted in the head of the corporation “to have a person of his personal trust, that he could call, that he could gather information, intelligence reports”. Still according to Moro, Bolsonaro “had concerns about ongoing investigations in the Supreme Court” and that an “exchange [no comando] it would also be timely. “

Moro also accused the government of falsifying the publication of the Official Gazette that made Valeixo’s departure official, who reported that the dismissal occurred “at his request”. The former minister said the former director never asked for his resignation. The publication still had Moro’s electronic signature. “I didn’t sign that decree,” said Moro.

Bolsonaro countered some of Moro’s accusations in a lengthy statement late Friday afternoon. Along with several of his ministers, Bolsonaro accused Moro of conditioning an exchange in command of the PF to an indication of his own name for a vacancy in the STF.

