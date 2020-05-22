Minister Celso de Mello, of the STF (Superior Federal Court), sent the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) the crime news relating to the investigation into the alleged interference of President Jair Bolsonaro in the Federal Police. The crime news was presented by PDT, PSB and PV on April 28.

The dean’s order requests the search and seizure of the cell phone of the president and his son Carlos, councilor in Rio de Janeiro, to carry out an investigation. Celso de Mello also asks Jair Bolsonaro to testify about the case.

“The unavailability of the State’s investigative intent, therefore, prevents the competent public bodies from ignoring what is pointed out in the“ notitia criminis ”, which is why it is essential to investigate the facts reported, regardless of the people allegedly involved, even that it is someone invested with authority in the hierarchy of the Republic, regardless of the Power (Legislative, Executive or Judiciary) to which such agent is bound ”, wrote the minister in his order.

Augusto Aras, Attorney General of the Republic, is the one who will analyze the request and decide whether or not it meets the requirements made by the STF.

The investigation into the president’s alleged interference with the Federal Police began after Sergio Moro’s complaint when he left the post of Minister of Justice and Public Security.

Moro says that during a ministerial meeting held on April 22 at the Planalto Palace, Bolsonaro said he would like to have access to the cases found by the PF. The secrecy of the video will be decided this Friday by Celso de Mello. The dean has already seen the content and promised to disclose his decision.

