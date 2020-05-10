The three-time world champion believes that pilots now take many risks

He gives as an example the accident between Hamilton and Rosberg in the Spanish GP 2016

The three-time world champion in Formula 1 Sir Jackie Stewart is convinced that in these times there are more accidents than before in the first corner of each Grand Prix for a simple reason: safety.

According to the Scottish driver, riders now take too much liberty due to the fact that cars are very safe, something that in the past they could not afford.

“There are more accidents in the first corner today than there are today,” said Sir Jackie Stewart on the F1 Nation podcast of Formula 1 itself.

“People today take liberties that we never could have and never did. Now they take many risks because they know that – cars – are safer.”

“People take certain liberties in a way that we couldn’t even see. The cars were more fragile and the ‘cockpits’ were not as robust,” he added.

In this sense, Stewart provides a clear example: the collision between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg – when they were partners in Mercedes – in the first round of the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix.

“I think the worst example is probably that of Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg in Spain, when at the start of the race they collided with each other, and with a part of the car on the grass I was still trying to drive it,” he added.

“That freedom could not exist in our days. If someone misbehaved, the GPDA in the next race made the pilot appear in front of everyone and ‘threatened’ him in such a way that he never did anything of the kind again! It was a much more severe penalty for everyone! “Stewart said to conclude.

