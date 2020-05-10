The three-time world champion chooses the Argentine, and not only for his driving

Stewart stays with Jim Clark as the best driver he has ever competed against

Sir Jackie Stewart, three-time world champion in Formula 1, has had no qualms about choosing Juan Manuel Fangio as the best driver of all time and Jim Clark as the best driver he has ever faced.

The Scottish former driver is clear that his compatriot Jim Clark was a special pilot, the man to beat when he began to appear on the Formula 1 circuits. As for Fangio, he believes that he is the greatest not only for his driving, but also for their behavior and their decisions.

“Jim Clark was without a doubt the best driver I have ever raced against. He was fine, clean and ‘nice’ with the car. He was my idol as a person. At the same time that he was the man to beat, I was the stand-in for a great deal, “said Sir Jackie Stewart on the F1 Nation podcast.

“I think Fangio – he is the best in history – for his behavior, for his way of driving. He never had an accident, problem or mechanical failure, he never drove a car in a way that would cause mechanical failure like many other drivers did” , has added.

The three-time world champion says that Fangio knew how to see which cars were the best at all times, that’s why he won with so many different brands.

“He also chose which were the best teams to go at the right time. He went from Ferrari to Maserati, then to Mercedes-Benz and again to Ferrari,” he added.

In addition, in his ‘ranking’ of the best pilots in history, he places Jim Clark in second position, only behind Juan Manuel Fangio.

“I think –Fangio– was the best driver of all time, but I think Jimmy was the best driver I have ever competed with. And I would keep him in that category until today. I think it would be Fangio first and Jim Clark second”, he has Stewart expressed to conclude.

