Stewart Cink wins the Heritage for the third time

The American Stewart cink champion was proclaimed this Sunday for the third time of the tournament RBC Heritage upon completing the fourth and decisive round with 70 hits (-1) that left him with an accumulated of 265 (-19).

The title, the eighth of his career on the PGA Tour, left him a prize of 1.2 million dollars and 500 points for the classification of the FedEx Cup, where he is now third after climbing 23 places.

Cink took 4 strokes ahead of his compatriot Harold Varner III, and the Argentine Emiliano Grillo, who finished the day today with cards of 66 strokes (-5) and 68 (-3), respectively. Varner and Grillo completed the tournament with 269 hits (-15). Grillo achieved three birdies in the first half of the round and in the second he shared a bogey from par 4 of the 12th hole and in the 16th he registered his fourth birdie.

Three other players, the American Maverick mcnealy, the canadian Corey conners and English Matt fitzpatrick, they shared fourth place with 271 hits (-13).

After breaking the tournament mark with the lowest score by completing the first 54 holes with a cumulative record of 195 strokes (-18), which surpassed Justin Leonard’s 197 (-16), in 2002, 17 more years late, Cink He returned to take the title he had won for the second time in 2004 after taking the first in 2000.

CinkThe 47-year-old donned the winning plaid jacket by showing two faces at the tournament. In the first two rounds he exhibited a remarkable result and in the last two, less brilliant, he precisely withstood the pressure of his rivals. The day closed with two birdies and a bogey.

Varner III and Grillo each won prizes of $ 773,900. In the FedEx Cup standings, Varner III gained 55 positions and placed 50, while Grillo came back from 31 and is now at 36.

The Mexican Abraham Ancer He maintained his position in eighteenth place, which he shared with five other players at the end of the last round with a record of 70 strokes (-1) to accumulate 275 (-9) and win a prize money of $ 108,275.

The Colombian Camilo Villegas he had his worst result in the tournament when he completed the round with a 71-stroke card (even). He dropped eight places in the standings to twenty-fifth, which he shared with seven other rivals after accumulating 276 hits (-8). The Colombian received a prize of $ 62,835.

1. Stewart Cink (United States) 265 (63-63-69-70)

2. Harold Varner III (United States) 269 (66-68-69-66)

2. Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 269 (68-64-69-66)

4. Maverick McNealy (United States) 271 (71-67-66-67)

4. Corey Conners (Canada) 271 (67-64-72-68)

4. Matt Fitzpatrick (England) 271 (71-64-68-68)

7. Chris Kirk (United States) 272 (70-67-68-67)

7. Collin Morikawa (United States) 272 (65-68-67-72)

9. Cameron Smith (Australia) 273 (62-71-74-66)

9. Shane LOwry (Ireland) 273 (70-65-72-66)

9. Russell Henley (United States) 273 (69-70-67-67)

9. Webb Simpson (United States) 273 (71-68-64-70)