Stewart Cink wins the Heritage for the third time and Emiliano Grillo finishes second

04/19/2021 at 10:23 PM CEST

Sport.es

The American Stewart Cink was proclaimed this Sunday champion for the third time of the RBC Heritage tournament by completing the fourth and decisive round with 70 strokes (-1) that left him with a cumulative 265 (-19).

The title, the eighth of his career on the PGA Tour, earned him a prize of $ 1.2 million and 500 FedEx Cup qualifying points. where he is now third after climbing 23 places.

Cink took 4 strokes ahead of his compatriot Harold Varner III, and Argentine Emiliano Grillo, who finished the day today with cards of 66 strokes (-5) and 68 (-3), respectively. Varner and Grillo completed the tournament with 269 hits (-15).

Record in 54 holes

Having broken the record for the tournament with the lowest score by completing the first 54 holes with a cumulative record of 195 strokes (-18), that surpassed the 197 (-16) of Justin Leonard, in 2002, 17 years later, Cink returned to take the title he had won for the second time in 2004 after taking the first in 2000.

Cink, 47, donned the winning plaid jacket by showing two faces at the tournament. In the first two rounds he exhibited a remarkable result and in the last two, less brilliant, he resisted the pressure of his rivals with precision. Sunday’s day closed with two birdies and a bogey.

The Mexican Abraham Ancer maintained his position in the eighteenth position, which he shared with five other players at the end of the last round with a record of 70 strokes (-1) to accumulate 275 (-9) and win a cash prize of $ 108,275.

The Colombian Camilo Villegas had his worst result in the tournament when he completed the tour with a 71-stroke card (even). He dropped eight places in the standings to twenty-fifth, which he shared with seven other rivals after accumulating 276 hits (-8). The Colombian received a prize of $ 62,835