Since he rose to fame as a child prodigy, Stevie Wonder has continued to reap successes and awards, such as his 25 Grammy and an Oscar for best soundtrack, although if something defines the musician is his constant social commitment, more alive than ever on his 70th birthday.

Interestingly, the last major public appearance Wonder dates from last month, in the solidarity concert for the coronavirus crisis that brought together hundreds of stars of the moment and was inspired by the 1985 “Live Aid”, in whose anthem We Are The World the Artist performed the first verses alongside Tina Turner and Michael Jackson.

Many things have changed since that 1985, but the fame and respect that Wonder (May 13, 1950, Saginaw, Michigan) enjoys in the music world remain intact.

It is difficult to define what “the decade” of Wonder is, because throughout its more than 60 years in activity it has not stopped innovating in genres such as soul, pop, funk and R&B that are condensed in a career with 23 studio albums, four other recorded live, three soundtracks and up to eleven compilations.





ITS BEGINNINGS AS “THE PRODIGIOUS CHILD” OF MOTOWN

The truth is that from his beginnings in Wonder music he already dazzled the industry executives, who presented him as a genius.

Despite growing up in a humble family and the blindness he acquired within a few weeks of being born, Wonder grew up listening to jazz from a Detroit station and learned to play the piano, drums, and other instruments self-taught.

At just 11 years old, the young man impressed during an audition at the legendary record label Motown, who immediately signed a contract that included him in a catalog composed by The Temptations, Marvin Gaye and The Supremes.

Thus was born “Little Stevie Wonder”, the stage name with which this musical factory named its discovery, which released albums such as The Jazz Soul Of Little Stevie (1962) and Recorded Live: The 12 Year Old Genius (1963).

When Wonder’s voice began to change in adolescence, it was a woman, Sylvia Moy, who convinced the company that they should continue working with him, after which together they published their first great success Uptight (Everything’s Alright).

Stevie Wonder got rid of the “Little” (small) and achieved his first Grammy nominations with which he paved an uninterrupted path of musical creation.





RECORD SPRAYER

It can be said that the Wonder legend began in the 1970s, so much so that the American Music Awards named Wonder as the artist of this decade, something that equated him with Elvis Presley (1950) and The Beatles (1960).

From this period the song Superstition emerges, one of the musician’s emblematic themes and that to this day continues to sound rabidly current.

In addition, Wonder managed to make history by winning the Grammy for the best album of the year three times, something that only Frank Sinatra and Paul Simon (including Simon & Garfunkel) have achieved.

And in his case the feat was fast, with three consecutive launches in 1974, 1975 and 1977.





OLYMPIC GAMES, OSCAR AND THE UN RECOGNITION FOR SOCIAL COMMITMENT

In 1985 Wonder won the Oscar for Best Soundtrack for her other timeless track, I Just Called to Say I Love You.

From then on, Wonder’s most supportive side was accentuated, who was one of the stars who sang the anthem We Are The World to demand international solidarity.

A couple of years earlier, the musician was one of the leading activists for Martin Luther King Day to be proclaimed a national holiday in the United States and also advocated for an end to racial segregation in South Africa.

In fact, the United Nations (UN) named Wonder “messenger of peace” for “reflecting in his career his concern for humanitarian issues.”

The international side of Wonder prompted that he will act in one of the few stages that he had left to tread: The closing of the Atlanta Olympics in 1996.

He also participated in the presidential inauguration of Barack Obama, in 2009, and was present at the memorials of fellow professionals such as Michael Jackson, Etta James and Whitney Houston.

And with just 70 years old, 60 dedicated to music, Wonder’s attendance at the most massive event due to the 2020 coronavirus crisis was taken for granted.

