Steven Yeun reveals the Walking Dead didn’t prepare him for the pandemic

Actor Steven Yeun played Glenn on The Walking Dead and despite experiencing a zombie apocalypse, he was not prepared for the pandemic.

In a recent interview promoting his movie Minari. Family history, the actor Steven yeun analyzed the ways in which life in the real world is not like The walking dead.

“I am one of the lucky ones. We have a house, I have a family, and everything was beautiful and we have all those beautiful things ”. Steven Yeun said. “But the crazy thing about the pandemic is that the battlefield is yourself, you know what I mean? You have to find out who you are during that time, and there are many things to clean there.

Steven yeun He said he would have died if he hadn’t had his wife there to help keep things in order and help take care of him during the pandemic that has rocked the world for the past 13 months.

“Everyone was in a fight or flight panic, so it’s like what did you pick? And I’ve simulated that on The Walking Dead with what weapons you choose or people you hang out with or vehicles… I thought none of those things. I was like, what do I do? And all I said was: We are all going to die. “

The actor does not stop working.

Steven yeun is in one of the best moments of his film career. Even though you left The walking dead a few seasons ago, he is now lending his voice to some of the best animated series such as Final space Y Invincible. He will also star The Humans (2021) which follows the story of the Blake family coming together to celebrate Thanksgiving. As darkness falls outside the ruined building, mysterious things begin to emerge in the night and family tensions reach a boiling point. But it will also be in the next horror movie of Jordan peele, which has no title yet.

