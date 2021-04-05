Steven Yeun being in Jordan Peele’s future horror movie

After his lauded performance in ‘Minari. Story of my family ‘(role for which he has been nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor), Deadline will report that Steven Yeun is late in negotiations to participate in one of the main roles in the upcoming horror film without a definite title by Jordan Peele (‘ Let me out ‘).

The South Korean actor, best known for having played Glenn Rhee on AMC’s original series ‘The Walking Dead,’ was also recently cast as the lead in a new drama and comedy series alongside Ali Wong. Joining Yeun in the film will be Keke Palmer (‘Hustlers’), who will play the villain, and Daniel Kaluuya (‘Judas and the Black Messiah’).

At the moment there are no details about the possible plot, although it has been confirmed that the film will follow the same line as his two projects as a director (‘Let me out’ and ‘We’), with terrifying and subversive stories full of socially conscious themes. when it comes to race and society.

Going back to the director’s two previous projects, both were well received at the box office with more than $ 500 million raised for a combined budget of just $ 25 million. Criticism was also positive, with the 2017 film garnering the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay and nominations for Best Picture and Best Director.