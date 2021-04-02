Steven Yeun and Daniel Kaluuya, in the new Jordan Peele

Steven Yeun, Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer would be the protagonists of the next film written and directed by Jordan Peele

Steven Yeun, after making a name for himself among series fans for ‘The Walking Dead’ and among foodies for ‘Burning’, has made history by becoming the first Asian American to be nominated for an Oscar for Best Lead Actor for ‘Minari: Story of a family ‘. Another who has experience in breaking racial barriers with his cinema is Jordan Peele who, first with ‘Let me out’ and then with ‘We’, reformulated modern American horror cinema between the racism suffered by African Americans.

According to EW, Steven Yeun is very close to joining Jordan Peele’s next film with Keke Palmer (‘Wall Street Scammers’) and Daniel Kaluuya, also nominated for an Oscar this year for ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ but who became known for starring in Peele’s “Let Me Out.”

Peele is writing and directing the film, which is being produced by Ian Cooper for Monjeypaw Productions as part of a deal for Universal Pictures. The details of the project, such as the name, plot or even the genre in which the film would be framed remain a mystery, although being Peele everything indicates that terror will not be absent after his two successes in the genre. However, the film already has a release date scheduled for July 22, 2022, a date for blockbusters, action movies and, yes, horror.

After six years as Glenn on ‘The Walking Dead’ and his stint at Cannes and the Oscars with ‘Burning’, ‘Minari: Story of a Family’ seems like it could confirm Steven Yeun as the first Asian American Hollywood star, something that this project could confirm. Let’s remember that Jordan Peele also won an Oscar, it was for ‘Let me out’ and for Best Original Screenplay.

