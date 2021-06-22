Steven Spielberg’s studio will make movies for Netflix

. Latam Videos

Sargassum excess threatens tourism and bioluminescent lagoon in Puerto Rico

San Juan, Jun 21 (. News) .- The high amount of sargassum that has invaded part of the east coast of Puerto Rico may endanger the bioluminescent lagoon of Fajardo and, consequently, the arrival of tourists who visit the area to enjoy this natural phenomenon. For two weeks, according to several experts on the subject told . this Monday, sargassum has been reaching that area, although now it has worsened, specialists hope that the impact will not worsen, because if the algae decompose it would cause the death of various organisms that reside in that lagoon. “The sargassum, when it reaches the coast and decomposes, which begins to rot, releases odors that can cause problems, not only for tourists who come to the area but also to the beaches due to its decomposition,” the oceanographer explained to .. chemistry Priscilla Molina. “What is known is that studies are being carried out to determine the severity and, after that, how to handle the sargassum, how to eliminate it or find a means so that it does not affect the coast,” added Molina, a prominent member of the Department of Marine Sciences of the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) -campus de Mayagüez- in La Parguera, Lajas, southwest coast of the island. In turn, Professor Julio Morell, a professor at that office, told . that a similar situation occurred more than five years ago and caused the death of hundreds of fish. “If this problem remains so chronic, the material may have to be trapped before it affects coastal systems without further damage and how to dispose of the material,” he said. TOURIST COMPANIES CLEAN UP AFFECTED AREA For this reason, this Monday several tourism companies that offer kayak tours joined together to clean up much of the affected area, bordering the Las Croabas area, where various restaurants are located. Likewise, legislator Carlos Méndez reported this Sunday that the Aqueduct and Sewer Authority and the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources will rent a specialized boat to remove sargassum, although he did not anticipate when it will occur. The sargassum season runs from March to September. The sargassum that arrives in Puerto Rico comes from Brazil and Africa, and is mobilized by the marine currents until it reaches different areas of the Caribbean island, mainly Fajardo or the tourist sector of La Parguera. La Parguera is also home to one of the three bioluminescence areas of Puerto Rico, which is offered so that tourists can witness this natural phenomenon produced by small organisms called dinoflagellates. Because they are unique in the world, since there are five bioluminescent bays, they are a great tourist attraction and an economic engine for the surrounding communities. For this reason, between ten and fifteen kayak companies stand out in the Fajardo lagoon, providing their tourist services among the 130 ropes that are located between the mangrove and the aforementioned body of water, Cynthia Burgos, regional superintendent of the Natural Reserve, told . from Las Cabezas de San Juan, in Fajardo. And in the face of all this situation and so that it does not get worse, a group of volunteers has been cleaning the Las Croabas area, in Fajardo, where the sargassum has already decomposed, which gives off a bad smell. That stench, as explained to . Ernesto Otero, oceanographer in Marine Sciences of the UPR of Mayagüez, is created because there are salts in the sea, one of them a sulfate that later turns into sulfur, which when its level is reduced causes the plague. Sargassum, however, should not be considered negative either. As Otero explained, sargassum helps nutrients that are released into the water to be consumed by some species, such as goldfish, which also use it as a refuge to protect themselves from predators, transport themselves and reproduce. “Sargassum does stink, it is ugly, but the best in places can provide nutrition for a number of organisms, such as the bacteria in the ocean,” explained Otero. WHAT ALSO CAUSES SARGAZE AND WHAT DOES IT PROPOSE TO? Sargassum, in addition to giving off a bad odor, also lowers the pH or hydrogen potential of the water and becomes more acidic, which leads to people who enter the sea suffer skin and eye irritation, as well as the death of organisms in water from anoxia (lack of oxygen). Molina and other interviewees agreed to promote the idea of ​​locating floating barriers similar to those placed on the coast of Mexico and the Dominican Republic to stop the arrival of sargassum. Otero, finally, said that sargassum is increasing in abundance due to global processes, which include the climate crisis and deforestation. (c) . Agency