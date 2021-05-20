Steven Spielberg reveals why he didn’t direct a Star Wars movie

Director Steven Spielberg has worked at LucasFilm on the Indiana Jones movies, but they have never allowed him to be in Star Wars.

After the first movie of Star wars was a tremendous success in 1977, George Lucas decided to hire low-profile directors for the next two installments of this beloved trilogy. Since the main thing was that his ideas prevail over those of Irvin kershner (The Empire Strikes Back – 1980) and Richard Marquand (Return of the Jedi – 1983). So Steven Spielberg he never had his chance.

In an interview Steven Spielberg explained that Geroge Lucas never let him participate in a Star Wars movie.

“I asked Lucas. He won’t let me make one. I wanted to do one with all my desire and he did not want me to do it ”.

Steven Spielberg explained that despite this, he has no hard feelings towards George Lucas because his decision was justified:

“I understand why Star Wars is George Lucas’s baby. It’s your cottage industry and it’s your fingerprints. You know I have Jurassic Park and the Indiana Jones movies. But George has Star Wars and I don’t think he’s inclined to share any of that with me. “

When Disney ran out of a director to Episode IX, before hiring again JJ Abrams there were rumors that this could be the great opportunity to Steven Spielberg. But the director at the time declined any offers:

“Not! Not! It is not my gender. It’s the genre of my best friend George. “

Even so he got to work on the saga.

Steven Spielberg was very involved in the realization of the Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (2005). In fact, he even appears as a guest director in some versions of the film, having helped his friend. Geroge Lucas featuring some key fight scenes, including the one at the end between the Yoda teacher and the Emperor Palpatine.

It would have been interesting that Steven Spielberg I would have made a movie of Star wars, but it is something that will not happen. Although now with all the series they are doing for Disney Plus, you may have your chance.