During the first episode of “Reunited Apart”, a new show that seeks to reunite famous actors and raise money for charities, actor Josh Gad met with team members and the cast of ‘The Goonies’, a successful adventure film. Richard Donner directed in 1985.

In that episode, Gad welcomed Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Kerri Green, Corey Feldman, Ke Huy Quan, Martha Plimpton, Jeff Cohen, Robert Davi, Joe Pantoliano, singer Cindy Lauper, screenwriter Chris Columbus, director Richard Donner and producer Steven Spielberg.

During a moment of the program, Spielberg revealed that they have had “many conversations” about a possible sequel to the film, with many possible ideas for a new story. According to the filmmaker, the main problem is that none of these ideas has been as good as the original one from the 80’s.

In addition and following the meeting, Adam F. Golberg (‘The Goldbergs’) revealed that for the past nine years he has been secretly and amusingly writing a second part of ‘The Goonies’. He did this through a tweet available below along with the mentioned program.

It was recently announced that Amblin Television (from Spielberg) will bring back this beloved story in the form of a new drama series with no definite title. The pilot episode of this FOX series already has the green light, featuring a group of young filmmakers who will try to be as faithful as possible to the original material.