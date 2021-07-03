Steven Spielberg is seduced by Netflix: what happened

How everything can change in just two years as long as there is money (and even a pandemic) involved. Amblin, Steven Spielberg’s production company, and Netflix, announced a few days ago the signing of an agreement by which the brand of the legendary director will produce several films a year for the platform. A very important blow of effect, not only because of the importance in terms of the names, but because until not long ago Spielberg denied streaming in terms of its link to the cinema.

The Netflix agreement will coexist with the one that Spielberg and Amblin have at Universal Pictures, and it does not seem clear either that Steven Spielberg himself directs any film, as it has become customary in recent years. But the weight of the names is there.

The expectation is that Amblin generates several movies a year for Netflix, which has a voracious appetite for content and releases a new film per week, although an exact figure has not been specified nor, of course, the economic amount of the agreement.

It was already getting closer to Netflix and streaming

The two companies (Amblin and Netflix) had been collaborating informally for some time. Netflix released the film last year The Chicago 7 trialproduced by Amblin and directed by Aaron Sorkin, which garnered six Oscar nominations. The film ended up on Netflix after Paramount, which had the distribution rights, had to slow down its passage through theaters due to the pandemic.

The agreement represents a big win for Netflix, which needs top-of-the-line talent in its catalog to fend off growing competition from streaming rivals like Disney Plus and grow its base of more than 200 million global subscribers. The pact also indicates that Steven Spielberg’s alleged feud with Netflix has cooled off, or perhaps that the breakup was overstated in the first place.

It certainly seems like a genius. Netflix, which has committed to making 60 movies this year, suddenly has a name of its own to help beef up production and attract subscribers while fending off competition from Disney Plus and HBO Max.

The details of the Steven Spielberg deal

The agreement is also important for the deadlines. Although the platform has been aggressive in attracting the main directors of Hollywood television seriesLike Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy, most of the high-end filmmakers who have made films for the platform have done so individually. Martin Scorsese, who directed and produced The Irishman for Netflix, has a first-look deal with Apple. Apple TV + had already served as a bridge for Steven Spielberg’s approach to streaming, where he already produced the Amazing Stories series.

“At Amblin, storytelling will always be at the center of everything we do, and from the moment Ted [Sarandos, director de contenidos de Netflix] and I started discussing a partnership, it was very clear that we had an incredible opportunity to tell new stories together and reach audiences in new ways. ” Steven Spielberg

Precisely, the agreement is also seen as a great victory for Sarandos and Scott Stuber, director of Global Cinema at Netflix.

The last pique with Netflix

The intrahistory of the comings and goings of Netflix and Spielberg has, however, given several lurching. In early 2019, Steven Spielberg was reported to be seeking to propose changes to the Oscars rules that would prohibit films that are primarily distributed on digital platforms from competing in the awards.

Today that debate seems over. The rise of the platform and the redoubling of its commitment to movies has meant that Netflix and other OTTs have achieved at the Oscars 2021 up to 47 nominations. The Academy in fact had to change its rules in a forced way due to the pandemic (before it was required that the film be released in theaters, which caused strange minimum premieres), a rule that it will maintain at least for 2022.

Photo by freestocks on Unsplash

Netflix, in fact, has also changed its relationship with cinemas, going from using theaters as a springboard towards awards to having them much more in consideration. Although it has not turned out well, Army of Dead had a much larger premiere in theaters in theaters in a strange strategy and not seen until now.

Steven Spielberg himself picked up cable shortly after. The famous filmmaker clarified his opinion in The New York Times, saying that while he believed in the power of the big screen experience, he was ultimately agnostic on the question of where people watch entertainment.

“Big screen, small screen: what really matters to me is a great story and everyone should have access to great stories”, rectified Steven Spielberg

“However, I feel that people need to have the opportunity to get out of the safe and familiar in their lives and go to a place where they can sit in the company of others and have a shared experience – cry together, laugh together, be afraid together – so that when it’s over they can feel a little less like strangers, ”he continued.

The change attracts attention seeing the original evolution that Netflix had with the rooms. Since 2016, and especially when it began to launch works that already aimed to be candidates for the Oscars, such as Rome, History of a marriage or Scorsese’s The Irishman, Netflix had used the rooms to get the necessary quota to enter the pools and comply with the rules of the awards.

Just three years ago, in 2018, the movie was very different. At Cannes, a deep controversy surrounded two of his films, Okja, by Bong Joon Ho, and The Meyerowitz Stories, by Noah Baumbach. Both were competing for the awards, but Pedro Almodóvar, that year at the head of the festival, criticized that a film that had not been screened in the cinema could not be on the list of possible winners at the Cannes Festival. In the end, the organization announced that the productions of the streaming platforms could be presented in Cannes, but not compete for awards such as the Palme d’Or.

Almodóvar himself now passes many of his films on Netflix after being in theaters, in fact.

Scorsese, Snyder, Fincher or Soderbergh have already been seduced

The boundaries that traditionally separate the theater experience and streaming became increasingly blurred during the Covid-19 pandemic. Warner Bros. Pictures decided to release all its titles from 2021 simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, including upcoming blockbusters such as Dune and the fourth installment in the Matrix series.

Another assumption is that Amblin will help Netflix in its quest for more Oscars; which has yet to clinch a win in the best picture category despite throwing in loads of money on campaigns for everything, from Rome to Mank. Amblin, after all, it was behind the best picture award winner Green Book, and the 1917 winner, which won three golden statues.

But how has Netflix managed to seduce great filmmakers in addition to money? The answer may be at liberty. Something that surely has also seduced the denier Steven Spielberg.

Scorsese’s case

The duration of Scorsese’s The Irishman may be the most striking case. It would have been impossible to be released in theaters. Netflix’s deal with David Fincher for different formats, another.

Scorsese was given the time, money, and technology by Netflix to make The Irishman when Paramount resisted. Now, Scorsese himself has found his refuge in streaming, as evidenced by his upcoming project, Killers of the Flower Moon, funded by Apple.

But for a veteran director in what is likely to be the final stretch of his career, OTTs seem like a means to an end. They’re a way for Scorsese to trade a compromise (haggling over budgets, content, or cast) for a comparatively minor alternative compromise (loss of showing in large-scale theaters). The Coen brothers appeared to be in a similar position, although earlier in their careers when they convinced Netflix to make their Western anthology, The ballad of Buster Scruggs, in a very uncommercial form between movies and series.

A for Noah Baumbach

In addition to Steven Spielberg, it can be argued that Netflix has made a more noticeable difference in the career of Noah Baumbach, a highly talented screenwriter and director who seemed to find no studio that said yes to his projects until Netflix, which recently announced a according to him in the style of studies.

Today his works, Marriage Story and The Meyerowitz Stories are two of the most revered films of the platform in its original content.

Soderbergh, the first of all

Steven Soderbergh, now in a multi-year deal with HBO Max, is another renowned filmmaker who was once signed to Netflix. Soderbergh, however, had already shown a proclivity for streaming movies online with some experimentation even before the Netflix era was dominant.

Soderbergh signed High Flying Bird and The Laundromat for Netflix in 2019, and then Let Them All Talk and the upcoming No Sudden Move for HBO Max.

All this seems to indicate that in an already so hybrid present, the presence of platforms does not have to mean the death of traditional cinema, or of Steven Spielberg as director and producer. And the ever-growing list of new filmmakers joining the platforms in one way or another seems to make that clear.

