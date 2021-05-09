Steven Spielberg as Darth Vader in an incredible photo

A photo of Steven Spielberg Disguised as Darth Vader. 10 things you (probably) don’t know about Darth Vader. # LukeICouldveBeenYourFather

No, this is not one of those news that goes down in history or an exclusive that forces us to review agendas of any kind but, what the hell, is it? Steven Spielberg disguised as Darth Vader, can we be happy even for just a little while?

Come on, let’s enjoy the image and continue with some other explanation, if there is one.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“Even though the obvious cast choice was in the closest circle of friends of Starwars creator George Lucas, the maker chose Dave Prowse and James Earl Jones instead. What easy comes, easy goes, George, “they comment on the account of Amblin, a production company founded by Spielberg himself in 1981, before adding labels that read” Darth Steven “and” Luke, I could have been your father ”, All before adding to the party the very Mark Hamill.

Of course, Spielberg was never Vader, but the intimate friendship with Lucas has always made us dream of one day being involved in a galactic project, at least behind the scenes.

Kathleen kennedy, the third in that clique of colleagues who changed Hollywood, also tried when she found herself in command of a Lucasfilm supervised by Disney in search of new horizons. According to many lies, in one of his approaches to the filmmaker in search of a galactic connection, it was Spielberg who insisted that JJ Abrams It would be the one to refloat the franchise. Y ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘(2015) ended up giving him the reason, four years later, to take it off.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Star Wars gifts that are from another galaxy

Millenium Falcon Metal Bottle Opener

Rebel Alliance amazon.es

€ 6.66

Hand, Coffee Maker, Warmer, Coffee Maker Mocha, French Press (Plastic shell without Bisphenol A + Glass + Stainless Steel Filter and Plunger Assembly for Food

CDSS amazon.es

Baby Yoda Plush

MATELL zavvi.es

€ 32.99

Metallic Travel Mug

Star Wars amazon.es

€ 12.79

Stormtrooper decanter

Thumbs Up amazon.es

Cookery Recipes Book

Hachette amazon.es

€ 23.75

Jedi bathrobe

Star Wars amazon.es

LEGO Millennium Falcon

LEGO zavvi.es

€ 146.99

Switch sticker

Epic Modz amazon.es

€ 1.90

Shirt

Star Wars zavvi.es

€ 17.99

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io