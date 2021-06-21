Steven Spielberg and Netflix bury the hatchet and reach an agreement that will bear fruit in two films a year

Nothing sounds more symbolic about Netflix’s claim to break into the movie business than striking a deal with Steven Spielberg. According to ‘Variety’, Amblin (founded by the director of ‘Jaws’ in the eighties) and Netflix have reached an agreement that will lead the director and producer to produce a minimum of two films a year for the streaming service, for an unspecified period of time. A giant step for Netflix, in the line of its production of films for big names in the industry such as Martin Scorsese, Spike Lee and David Fincher, but above all a notorious change in attitude for Spielberg.

Spielberg has expressed his dissatisfaction with streaming services on different occasions, even asking the Academy to will not consider movies released on streaming platforms worthy of competing for the Best Picture award. Shortly after those inflammatory statements, he qualified his words in an article in ‘The New York Times’, where he said that “people should have at their disposal the form and format they prefer to access entertainment”, and that in the end that shapes good cinema are “good stories.”

The important thing is that they look

In that line are also the statements that Spielberg has made in reference the agreement reached by Amblin with the CEO of Netflix Ted Sarandos and the head of Netflix Original Films, Scott Stuber. Spielberg said that “from the moment Ted and I started talking about a partnership, it was very clear that we had an incredible opportunity to tell new stories together and reach audiences in new ways.”

Possibly one of the recent circumstances that have encouraged Spielberg to take this step has been the mime with which the platform treated a recent Amblin production, ‘The Chicago 7 trial’. Due to the pandemic, its original distributor, Paramount, sold it to Netflix, which ended up collecting six nominations for it at the last Oscars.