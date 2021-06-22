Steven Spielber and Amblin Partners sign agreement with Netflix

We have learned from The Hollywood Reporter that Steven Spielberg and his production company Amblin Partners have signed a partnership agreement with Netflix that will allow Amblin to produce multiple movies for the streaming giant each year. The agreement will coexist with the agreement already established between Amblin and Universal Pictures, as the company will produce films for both Netflix and Universal.

“At Amblin, storytelling will always be at the center of everything we do, and from the moment Ted (Sarandos, Netflix’s Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer) and I started talking about a partnership, it became very clear that we had an incredible opportunity to tell new stories together and reach audiences in new ways, “Spielberg said in a statement.

According to the media, the new agreement will help Amblin significantly increase its list of projects “without any restrictions” regarding budget or gender.

Amblin’s upcoming projects include Spielberg’s emi-autobiographical feature film starring Paul Dano and Michelle Williams that could go to Universal, the comedy ‘Easter Sunday’ nearing completion, the horror film ‘Last Voyage of the Demeter.’ Filming this summer in Europe, the dramatic comedy ‘The Good House’ and the science fiction project ‘Distant’.