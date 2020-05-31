During an online interview with Dan Dunn from Flaviar, director Steven Soderbergh has confirmed the main cast of ‘Kill Switch’, a suspense thriller that had only just begun filming when, like so many others, it was forced to stop due to the coronavirus.

To the previously announced Don Cheadle, Sebastian Stan and Jon Hamm -the latter to replace the initially planned Josh Brolin- it is now possible to add in principle the names of Benicio Del Toro, George Clooney, Amy Seimetz, Ray Liotta and Frankie Shaw. In principle, if the forced delay in their production is not a setback for the agenda of any of them.

Set in the 1950s city of Detroit, its plot revolves around a trio of criminals carrying out a burglary, only to wonder if they have been betrayed when the charge goes to hell.

The film is written by Ed Solomon and produced by Casey Silver, writer and producer with whom Soderbergh already collaborated on ‘Mosaic’, the failed HBO miniseries released in January 2018. Precisely HBO will be the distributor of ‘Kill Switch’, compared to which the filmmaker signed a collaboration agreement for three years last January.

Under the agreement, Soderbergh will develop original content for both HBO and HBO Max, the recently released WarnerMedia streaming platform (currently available only in the United States). In addition to ‘Kill Switch’, the aforementioned company will also be in charge of distributing ‘Let Them All Talk’, the previous film by a Soderbergh that was shot late last year with a cast led by Meryl Streep, Candice Bergen, Lucas Hedges, Dianne Wiest, Gemma Chan, Saskia Larsen and Pete Meads.

Written by Deborah Eisenberg, the plot of this comedy follows a successful writer (Streep) who decides to cruise along with her nephew (Hedges) and two of her best friends (Bergen, Wiest) to heal old wounds and, incidentally. , enjoy a few days of fun. A journey that seems to stop being as placid as it sounds after the appearance of a young literary agent (Chan) …

