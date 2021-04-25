Steven Seagal wants to sell his bulletproof mansion in Arizona

Nico’s star Steven Seagal has decided to put up one of his iconic properties located in the state of Arizona for sale.

Steven Seagal has a lot in common with the characters he has played on screen, especially since he often lives on the edge and his bulletproof mansion proves it.

The actor’s 12-acre Arizona property has been listed for $ 3.395 million, and when Seagal acquired it in 2010, he paid. 3.5 million for her.

Located inside a guarded community, the house has five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms, distributed in the 9 thousand habitable square feet that it has.

In addition to having a room with a fireplace, the property is not only impressive for the panoramic view and totally free of obstacles that it offers from different points, but it is also endowed with all kinds of luxuries.

One of them is the fully equipped cinema room, as well as a guest house fully prepared to be inhabited in case it is required.

Similarly, the property has an infinity pool and a space dedicated to relaxation within a spa.

To take advantage of the privileged position of this site, the windows were made of bulletproof glass, through which natural sunlight enters at different times of the day.

Each space is perfectly integrated with the environment that surrounds the property, also giving space to the applications of rock and wood in the decoration.

It is a space that causes astonishment and that provides complete privacy despite having so many points where glass is present.