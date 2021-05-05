Steven Seagal is a trend to visit Venezuela and give a katana to Nicolás Maduro – Tomatazos

From time to time the world surprises us with some strange facts that we never thought possible, only in some fiction that arose from the most alien to our reality. Through social networks, the president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, reports Steven Seagal’s visit to the country and shows off the actor’s gift: a Japanese sword, also known as a katana. The meeting managed to be a trend and in reality it is an unexpected event, something so random that many did not believe it at first. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Steven Seagal He is known for his work as a Hollywood action star in the 1990s. During that time and the decade of the 2000s he appeared in numerous films such as Marked for Death, Seeking Justice, Maximum alert, Critical Decision, Glimmer Man, Time Limit, Edge of Death, The entrails of the beast, Rescue to the Limit, Yakuza: Empire of the Rising Sun, Avenger, Flight of Fury and many, many more. Specialized in hand-to-hand combat and martial arts, Steven Seagal It became the icon of millions of people; a Hollywood action superstar who became the legend of others like Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jean-Claude Van Damme or Bruce Willis.

According to El Nacional, Seagal visited Venezuela as a special representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry. It is worth remembering that the actor, in addition to being an American, has held Russian citizenship for several years and that in 2018 he was appointed as a “special envoy” of the aforementioned ministry “for humanitarian affairs and the historical-cultural legacy. Seagal is a great defender of the government of Vladimir Putin and continues to exercise his functions as a diplomat. He recently appeared at the government palace in Caracas to make a very special gift to the president.

We invite you to read: Andrew Garfield wouldn’t be the first actor to falsely deny his role in the MCU

My thanks to our brother and friend Steven Seagal, who has surprised me with a nice gift, a Samurai Sword, symbol of leadership. I received it with great emotion from a great teacher and expert in martial arts. What a great honor! pic.twitter.com/RitYO8IEuj – Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) May 5, 2021

The delivery of the Japanese sword was televised in Venezuela and through the images we can see how Steven unwraps the sword from a sheath and hands it to Mature. The president takes her in his hands and does some combat poses with her in an unusual interaction with the actor. During the visit, Nicolás received Seagal with an exhibition of martial arts presented by students from important national schools, in addition, together they played the guitar and discussed issues of social impact related to peace between nations.

While some supporters of the government of Mature responded positively to the visit of Seagal, others agree that it is an embarrassing show that leaves the actor very badly positioned in front of the public. The Venezuelan government does not have the best image on the international scene, so any friendly treatment with it, by any entity or figure, is often condemned on social networks. Steven It is already starting to be pointed out by Internet users and that could be detrimental to its reputation in other parts of the world.

One of the most recent films of Steven Seagal it is General Commander. It tells the story of GRS agent Jake Alexander and his team of young recruits, who hunt down the most dangerous and notorious criminals with the help of a Hong Kong billionaire. The tape was released on DVD and digital platforms in 2019, however, it received generally poor reviews but shows that Seagal continues active in the Hollywood industry, including as a diplomatic figure in the government of Putin.

You may also be interested in: Spider-Man from the 90s series could appear in Into the Spider-Verse 2