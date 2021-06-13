Steven Nash acknowledged PJ Tucker’s defense over Kevin Durant

The former player of the NBA, Steven Nash talked about the defense of the Milwaukee Bucks player, PJ Tucker on Kevin Durant on the NBA.

The Brooklyn Nets coach, Steven Nash acknowledged to the defense of PJ Tucker on Kevin Durant in the game number 4 of the series of the Playoffs on the NBA.

Steve Nash on the defensive of PJ Tucker on Kevin Durant: “Sometimes I thought it was a physical that was not basketball.”

Nets Coach Steve Nash on PJ Tucker’s defense on Kevin Durant: “I thought it was borderline non-basketball physical at times.” – Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 13, 2021

PJ Tucker evidently it is looking very intense in the defense over Kevin Durant on the NBA, as he was assigned to him throughout the series of the Playoffs.

Kevin Duranrt has confessed several times that the player of the NBA who best defends it is PJ Tucker because it is delivered completely in the NBA.