Steven Mnuchin, US Treasury Secretary, said Wednesday that the local economy has already started to pick up since the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic and “will improve dramatically” in the third and fourth quarters.

MiamiWorld /.

Mnuchin, who appeared before the Senate Small Business Committee to review the progress of federal coronavirus rescue loan programs, said in written testimony that the incoming economic and labor data “shows that we are well positioned for a strong reopening and gradual of the country ”.

Mnuchin and Jovita Carranza, director of the Small Business Administration, are expected to face tough questioning about initial mistakes in launching the $ 660 billion Payment Protection Program to deliver forgivable loans intended to keep employees on the payroll. SMEs for eight weeks during closings.

Many small businesses struggled to access loans because of technical problems, while other well-funded publicly traded companies had access to multi-million dollar loans, forcing Mnuchin to issue new rules requiring companies to repay the funds.

“As you might expect from a program of such magnitude executed on a national scale in record time, we had some initial complications. We resolved them quickly, ”said Mnuchin in his testimony.

He noted that the program is supporting the employment of some 50 million workers and more than 75% of small business payrolls in all 50 states.

Despite the Treasury chief’s optimism, he has a long way to go. Although the job report unexpectedly improved in May, unemployment remains at 13.3% – its highest after World War II – the unemployment rate continues to rise among African-American and Asian populations, and full recovery is expected. of the economy takes years.

The World Bank said on Monday that the US economy will contract 6.1% this year, while further downward revisions to its global forecast of a 5.2% contraction are likely.

Statement by Dr. Anthony Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading infectious disease expert for the US government, said the World Health Organization had to back down from saying that the spread of the coronavirus by asymptomatic people is unusual because that was simply “not correct.”

Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO epidemiologist for COVID-19, has tried to clear up the “misunderstandings” that arose after declaring that asymptomatic people rarely transmit the virus. Van Kerkhove insisted Tuesday that he was referring to only a few studies, not a complete picture.