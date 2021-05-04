Steven Matz exploded with fury when he found out that he was not going to throw more

The pitcher of the Mets from New York, Steven Matz, exploded with fury when he learned that he was not going to be able to continue pitching against the Oakland Athletes in the MLB.

Through the game of the Toronto Blue Jays and the Oakland Athletes, he had only allowed five runs in five innings, however, Charlie Montoyo decided that it was all for him in said exit of the MLB.

When Steven Matz He was sitting in the dugout waiting to make the next exit, Charlie Montoyo’s assistant went to where he was and told him that he had finished his exit.

Steven Matz he immediately reacted violently by throwing some things on the ground in front of the cameras. After the game, Matz said he still felt ready to pitch one more inning.

However, Charlie Montoyo said he later had a conversation with Matz about it. In the last two outings, Matz’s ERA is at 11.43 after being at 2.23 earlier in the season.

Here the video: