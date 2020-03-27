Steven Hill, actor of Law and Order loses his life in New York | Instagram

The actor Steven hill known for his participation in the popular television series “Law and Order” lost his life to 94 years, reported his son Rabbi Yehoshua Hill.

Steven or Salomon Krakovsky, first name was born into a family of Russian origin, was born on February 24, 1922 in Seattle (USA), lost his life last Tuesday for reasons so far not detailed.

It was known that he rendered his services to the Marine during the WWIISubsequently, he decided to move to New York to try his luck as an actor in Broadway theaters.

His beginnings in acting, include, being one of the first students of the famous acting school Actors Studio in which he coincided with figures such as Marlon Brando and Montgomery Clift.

It was in the year of 1946 when he made his debut in the theater with the play A Flag Is Born and, later, he participated in other dramatic productions such as Mr. Roberts and A Far Country.

His career in the entertainment It also included film entries A Lady Without Passport (1950).

Protagonist of the first season of the famous series Impossible Mission, in the 1960s, taking advantage of the various possibilities that were opening up in the world of television at that time.

However, the role that enshrined him on the small screen was the successful criminal series Law & Order, in which he appeared in more than 200 episodes to prosecutor Adam Schiff.

Also, his name appeared in the credits from other films such as Rich and Famous (1981), Yentl (1983), Heartburn (1986), Legal Eagles (1986) and The Firm (1993) as reported by the Hollywood Reporter