Steven Diez manages to win in the qualifying round against tennis player Elliot Benchetrit

05/24/2021

Act. At 12:45 CEST

Steven Ten, Canadian, number 189 in the ATP, won in fifty-six minutes by 6-3 and 6-1 Moroccan Elliot benchetrit, number 245 of the ATP, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. With this result, the winner manages to add new points to his ranking to enter the Roland-Garros.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) there is a pre-qualification phase that lower-scoring tennis players have to pass to enter the official tournament. During this specific phase, 128 tennis players face off. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on outdoor clay.