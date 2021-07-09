Steve Wozniak: bitcoin is better than gold

Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple, admits that he does not invest in the cryptocurrency, but it ensures that bitcoin is better than gold.

For the old companion of Steve Jobs, bitcoin is “the most surprising mathematical miracle.”

During his participation in the Talent Land innovation festival, Wozniak made it clear that he believes in the future of cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin is better than gold

Steve Wozniak’s statement comes at a time when the cryptocurrency has faced ups and downs associated with statements from another technology player: Elon musk.

In recent weeks, the CEO of Tesla Y Spacex threw the value of bitcoin by criticizing the high energy expenditure involved in mining.

In contrast, the allegory used by the Apple co-founder pointed out that gold is a metal to be sought and limited, not as bitcoin would be.

The bitcoin dilemma

The energy consumption of mining to obtain bitcoins is not the only criticism that this cryptocurrency has received.

Is the energy consumption of bitcoin fair?

Another argument against it accuses it of being a tool to escape the international financial system.

At the end of June, the Bank of Mexico, the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) and the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) warned about the risks of using “virtual assets” such as cryptocurrencies and clarified that they are prohibited in the country.

A volatile cryptocurrency

The cryptocurrency has proven to be very volatile.

Recently the digital currency market gave a new sample of this after criticism from Elon Musk, when he announced that Tesla will no longer accept bitcoin as a form of payment.

This caused the prices of the cryptocurrency to plummet.

Tesla & Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/YSswJmVZhP – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2021

A conversation with students

During his participation in the festival, Wozniak chatted with students whom he recommended to be honest and seek excellence to make a difference among others.

He encouraged them to continue on the path of the innovation and to enhance their talent.

The Apple co-founder assured that technologies such as artificial intelligence and augmented reality should serve to help people and enhance the human experience.

During his participation, he assured that in Latin America there is a lot of talent and emphasized that more educational programs should be created for young people.

In the virtual meeting, Wozniak also spoke out against racism and expressed that people should be more important than laws and political issues regardless of their origin.

He added that, although these problems are present in the world, it is unfair and that people should be treated more equally.

He even gave as an example the region of Silicon Valley, in California, where people from all over the world come to work with the intention of contributing their knowledge and talent.

(With information from .)