About a month ago, the Swiss tennis player Roger Federer called for a merger between ATP and WTA with the sole purpose of working much better and thus avoiding inequalities between the two organizations. After this, many people have been in favor of this, being the president of the ATP, Andrea Gaudenzi and the president of the WTA, Steve Simon, the last to join this cause.

Steve Simon was in favor of the union between ATP and WTA, although he does not see it feasible in the short term:

“It is very difficult for ATP and WTA to join immediately, but in the not too distant future it may happen. I think it is a long-term goal, but I think it would be very beneficial for both parties. Presenting sport in a unique way for our fans, our sponsors and for everyone, “he said in statements collected by The New York Times.

The calendar would not change with respect to these last years:

“If ATP and WTA reached an agreement, the calendar issue would not be touched. There would continue to be one boys and one girls, and in certain weeks we will coincide in the facilities. Not all tournaments can have many tracks so that both circuits can to be playing the same tournaments all year long. Over time these kinds of things will be polished and we will come to a better agreement. “

The coronavirus pandemic has forced all tennis organisms to be in continuous contact:

“We are experiencing very complicated moments that what causes people to be more united. When tennis returns to normal, very difficult moments await us. It is not going to be the same world as before and to overcome this we all need paddling towards the same destiny. That the big tournaments, ATP, WTA, ITF and other organisms are in constant contact is a very good thing “.

A union between ATP and WTA would bring great benefits:

“A union between both estates would cause that both of us were not competing in certain things. In some things the ATP loses, and in others it is the WTA that does it. A merger between the two organizations would be, as I said previously, very good for tennis. Like everything in life, there are people who are in favor of this merger and others who are detractors. I think that everyone should be treated the same and compensated in the same way. A tour where ATP and WTA are not necessarily united It would be a utopia, concluded the top president of the WTA.

.