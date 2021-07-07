Steve-O gives his prediction for McGregor vs. Poirier 3: “He’s going to destroy it”

There is no one missing who wants to give their prediction for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 and now it’s Steve-O’s turn, legendary Jackass. This is not the first time the actor has given his opinion on a UFC fight. He has always been said to be a fan of the mixed martial arts company and even has some good friends in it. Let’s remember that when the Irishman was going to fight Donald Cerrone – whom he knocked out in the first round – he said this referring to Jorge Masvidal:

I don’t like to say this because I don’t like to put myself aside, but I want Conor to win so they pay Jorge».

What does Steve-O have to say now about McGregor vs. Poirier at UFC 264? We see it below:

«I’m going for Poirier. I think he’s the best fighter, I think he’s the most natural guy. And he is also my brother. I don’t even think it’s going to be a close fight. Gonna tear McGregor apart. Come on, ‘Diamond’ Dustin.

Both fighters have many fans in their favor but only one side will be totally happy when the fight ends on July 10. We’ll see if, as happened in McGregor vs. Cerrone, Steve-O gets it right again.

