Steve Nash talks about Kevin Durant’s cold night

The head coach of the Brooklyn nets, Steve Nash talks about his superstar’s cold night on the NBA, Kevin Durant.

In their loss to the Dallas Mavericks, the star of the Brooklyn nets, Kevin Durant, had a bad shooting night. After the game, a journalist asked if the head coach Steve Nash should give advice to the forward. Nash played down the question, noting that Durant will be fine.

Durant had a total of 20 points, but shot 7 of 21 from the field and 0 of 4 from deep. In the second half, he shot just 1 out of 10. His problems may be to blame for the defeat of the Brooklyn nets 113-109 against the Mavericks. However, Nash believes that Durant knows how to bounce back from a rough night.

“Nothing. He’s a hall of fame member because he’s amazing at what he does, everyone has nights off, ”Nash said.

This is his fourth loss in a row, the longest loss of the season for the NBA. While the games are of no importance at this time, as the games Nets already in the playoffs with home advantage, fans can’t help but worry.

Several playoff teams are peaking at this point in the LA season. NBA, squeezing victories left and right. This bodes well for them, as they want to establish that winning rhythm before the playoffs. It will greatly aid your determination and confidence, two important elements that every team needs to survive in the postseason.