Steve Nash says who is the best defender for the Brooklyn Nets

Coach Steve Nash revealed who is the best defender of the team Brooklyn nets among all its stars.

The Brooklyn nets They have benefited greatly from the development of their 6-foot-11 youngster, Nicolas Claxton. On Wednesday against the Houston Rockets, Claxton was once again the preferred player in the fifth position by head coach Steve Nash, when the Brooklyn nets they outscored the visitors with a 120-108 victory.

The head coach of the Brooklyn nets Freshman is committed to developing his young big man and actually believes that, at this point, he’s the team’s best option on the defensive end. “He may be our best defender,” Nash said of Claxton, via Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

Nicolas Claxton has had a spectacular year and his progress has been able to stand alone in the midst of all the stars that have come to Brooklyn this season of the NBA. Nash feels like they have a gem in the middle of sophomore year, and playing in and out, Claxton is proving his mettle for the entire league.

For the eighth game in a row, Nash went with Claxton in the fourth quarter and sat as starting center DeAndre Jordan for the entire period. Claxton ended up scoring 12 points, eight rebounds, a steal and a block in 21 minutes from the bench against Houston.