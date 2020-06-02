Steve Nash was born in Johannesburg 46 years ago. His parents, Peter, English, and Jean, Welsh, wanted to prevent their son from growing up in apartheid in South Africa and, when he was two years old, they emigrated to Canada. He stood out for his aptitudes for the sport and, for 18 seasons, from 1996 to 2014, he triumphed in the NBA, where he was twice MVP and eight All Star. While the outrage over the death of the African American George Floyd grows and the protesting against racism in the United States, Nash, now an advisor to Real Mallorca, urges with a message: “This is a white problem. How are we Caucasians going to create equality? Listens. Read. Walk in the shoes of others. Organize. Sacrifice. Change. Support for. VOTE! These are the MINIMUM REPAIRS ”.

Racism is rooted in society, continues to be an endemic disease especially in the United States, and one of the areas in which it is most visible is in sports. The NBA lives it despite the efforts of its leaders. When Adam Silver relieved David Stern in February 2014 at the helm of the League, he was hit with the thorny problem of racism voiced by Clippers billionaire owner Donald Sterling. Silver’s pulse did not shake and he imposed the maximum possible sanction: lifetime expulsion and a $ 2.5 million fine. Sterling, among other niceties, had told his Mexican girlfriend Vanesa Staviano: “It bothers me a lot that you spread the word that you are relating to black people. You have to do it? You can sleep with them. You can bring them here. You can do whatever you want. What little I ask of you is that you do not promote it, that you do not take them to my games, that you do not bring them to the pavilion ”. Sterling’s sentences reveal a racist attitude that is not limited to a few exceptions. In March 2019, an incident in which Russell Westbrook, base then of the Thunder and now of the Rockets, was insulted by two fans – “get down on your knees as you usually do”, they shouted at him-, sparked the rebellion in the networks of a a good number of black players, including LeBron James, for the racist comments they have to endure.

Unhealed wounds

Now, in the midst of a wave of protests across the country, Adam Silver has sent a letter to all League employees encouraging him to use the NBA as the platform to combat racial injustice. Mentions the death of George Floyd and other black people who died after police incidents like Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. “Just as we are fighting a pandemic, which is affecting communities and people of color more than anyone, we are reminded that there are wounds in our country that have never been healed,” writes the NBA commissioner. “Racism, police brutality, and racial injustice remain part of everyday life in the United States and cannot be ignored. At the same time, those who serve and protect our communities honorably and heroically again have to answer for those who do not. ”

Silver says he is “encouraged” by the dozens of players, coaches and other league figures who have spoken out, specifically mentioning the “peaceful” protest and work for significant change.

“Together with our teams and players, we will continue our efforts to promote inclusion and overcome divisions through collective action, civic engagement, sincere dialogue, and support for organizations working for justice and equality,” he said. Silver. “We will work hand in hand to create programs and create partnerships in every NBA community that address racial inequality and bring people together.”

Silver acknowledges that the plight of the black community is something that neither he nor many other league workers have had to contend with. “This moment also requires greater insight from those of us, including me, who may never know the pain and fear that many of our colleagues and players experience every day,” said Silver. “We have to communicate, listen to each other and work together to be part of the solution. And as an organization, we need to do everything in our power to make a significant difference. ”

The letter ends with an invitation to participate in a virtual community conversation about the NBA’s Dream in Color diversity initiative, asking for ideas and suggestions. More than half of NBA teams have issued statements denouncing Floyd’s death and opposing the systemic racism it means. The WNBA has also issued a call for change.

Messages from Pau Gasol and Jordan

Pau Gasol, like Michael Jordan, shared a video on the networks of the sports firm Nike against racism. “For once, don’t do it [contradiciendo el lema de Nike]. Don’t pretend there isn’t a problem in America. Don’t turn your back on racism. Do not accept that innocent lives are taken from us. Don’t make any more excuses. Do not think that this does not affect you. Don’t ever sit back and be quiet. Don’t think that you can’t be part of the change. Let’s all be part of the change, ”says the video.

Michael Jordan also sent a message through the networks in which he states: “I am sad and deeply hurt and furious,” writes the legendary Bull player and now owner of Charlotte Hornets. “I see the pain and frustration of everyone and I stand with all those who have risen up against racism and against violence against people of color who are rooted in this country. We have had enough. I do not have the answer, but our united voices give us strength before the impossibility of being divided by the others. We cannot turn our backs on so much senseless brutality. Our united voices must serve to put pressure on politicians to change the laws. ”

Hamilton: “I am alone while you remain silent”

Lewis Hamilton appealed with a clamorous wake-up call to Formula 1. The British driver, the first black in the sport when he debuted in 2007, wrote on Instagram: “I see those of you who remain silent, some of you, are the biggest stars great, but you remain silent in the midst of injustice. There is no sign of anyone in my industry that of course is a white-dominated sport. I am one of the few people of color who is there, but I am alone. ”

The six-time world champion underscored that he hoped his sports colleagues would realize “why this is happening” and say “something about it.” After posting images of the protests in the United States, Hamilton concludes: “The way minorities are treated must change. We are not born with racism and hatred in our hearts. You learn through those we admire. ”

Shortly afterwards several pilots expressed their opinion, among them the Spanish Carlos Sainz. “These problems that we face make us think that we have gone back in time regardless of the suffering and tears of our ancestors. It’s crazy to think what is still happening right now, we all have the same blood. ” The Madrid native, who has just signed for Ferrari for 2021, concludes: “I absolutely condemn all kinds of racism and any injustice. Diversity pushes us forward, we accept it. I hope that one day they will all do it. ”