Steve Nash criticized Giannis Antetokounmpo’s shooting skills after the loss to the Bucks.

The coach of the Brooklyn nets, Steve Nash I criticize the shooting skills of Giannis Antetokounmpo after the loss to the Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo performed a monstrous performance Tuesday at the expense of the Brooklyn nets. Despite this, the head coach Steve Nash He’s not very impressed with the Milwaukee Bucks forward’s shooting efficiency.

Antetokounmpo finished with 36 points and 12 rebounds. He shot 11 of 30 from the field and 4 of 12 from deep. Like most rival teams, the Brooklyn nets they freely allowed the Greek Freak to hit 3s unopposed.

Steve Nash said he can live with a lot of the shots Giannis took tonight. Points out that he wasn’t as efficient tonight despite scoring 30 and adds the Nets ‘turnovers and Bucks’ offensive rebounds were a bigger reason why they lost. – Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) May 5, 2021

The hypothesis of the coach of the Brooklyn nets it may be true. There is no doubt that Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the NBA at the moment. Two consecutive MVP honors and a Defensive Player of the Year trophy are pretty good evidence.

However, some criticize Antetokounmpo for lacking a reliable jump shot. For them, this would make him an unstoppable force. It could also help you win the coveted championship trophy. NBA.

While the playing style of Giannis Antetokounmpo of forcing his way into the paint works effectively in the regular season, playoffs of the NBA they are a very different animal. The opposing team essentially has reports on each player. If you are the best player on the team, then expect to face tougher and smarter defenses throughout the series.