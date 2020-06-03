Originally announced as a television series, the BBC today revealed that the ‘Small Ax’ Steve McQueen is actually, as Matthew Weiner’s ‘The Romanovs’ also ended up being, a series in this case of five feature films consisting of ‘Mangrove’, ‘Lovers Rock’, ‘Alex Wheatle’, ‘Education and Red’ and ‘White and Blue’.

The first two of them, in addition, as also announced today, have been selected as part of the peculiar 73rd edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Produced in collaboration with BBC Films, the five films will be released at the end of the year: First in the United Kingdom through the BBC itself, and later in the rest of the world, possibly in early 2021, by Amazon.

Steve McQueen is the creator, writer, producer and director of the five installments of ‘Small Ax’, which tell as many stories about immigrants and racial minorities that developed in the city of London from the late 1960s to the mid-1980s. The title derives from a famous African proverb, something like “if you are the Big Tree, We’re the Little Ax, “made popular worldwide by Bob Marley in the 1973 eponymous song.

‘Mangrove’ It tells the true story of the so-called “Mangrove Nine,” a group of black activists who were tried for inciting a riot during a 1970 anti-police protest targeting the Mangrove restaurant in Notting Hill. Letitia Wright, Shaun Parkes, Malachi Kirby, Rochenda Sandall, Jack Lowden, Sam Spruell, Gershwyn Eustache, Nathaniel Martello-White, Richie Campbell, Jumayn Hunter and Gary Beadle lead the cast of this film that Alastair Siddons (‘Tomb Raider’) has co-written with the aforementioned Steve McQueen.

For his part ‘Lovers Rock’ tells a fictional story of love, adolescence, and music that takes place entirely during a party in the early 1980s. Micheal Ward and debuted Amarah-Jae St Aubyn star in this jazz-allied film co-written by Courttia Newland whose cast also It includes Shaniqua Okwok, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Ellis George, Alexander James-Blake, Kadeem Ramsay, Francis Lovehall, or Daniel Francis-Swaby.

The BBC has not provided any details about the three films that have not been “blessed” by the Cannes label, ‘Alex Wheatle’, ‘Education and Red’ and ‘White and Blue’, although we know from what was announced last summer that John Boyega (‘Detroit’) is the protagonist of one of them.

‘Small Ax’ It is produced by Mike Elliot and Anita Overland, with Lucy Richer, Rose Garnett, Tracey Scoffield, David Tanner and Steve McQueen himself as executive producers. The five films that form ‘Small Ax’ they are a BBC production in association with BBC Films, Turbine Studios, Lammas Park, EMU Films and Amazon Studios.