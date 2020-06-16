This NBA season is very particular. After a break of more than three months, it will be played again on July 30 and many have doubted that the one who ends up being champion has the same merit as a champion of a normal season. Steve Kerr, who was a 5-time NBA champion as a player and 3 times as a coach, is clear about his opinion:

« The only thing that is clear to me is that winning the championship in these conditions is going to count. People are going to want to put an asterisk next to the title. But in my mind there is none. It will be very difficult to win this title. »