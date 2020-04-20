Steve Kerr was a partner of Michael Jordan in the last three rings he got ’23’ with Chicago Bulls (96, 97 and 98). After the premiere of the documentary ‘The Last Dance’, he has spoken about that team from 1997/98 that describes the Netflix series and his relationship with MJ:

“I felt a pressure to be his partner that I have not felt with anyone again. I always felt that part of Michael’s genius was in being able to raise the level of competitiveness and effectiveness of our team simply because of who he was. No one wanted to be left behind. He continually pushed everyone forward. ”

“One of the things that made us fearless that year was that it was our last dance. It was like a span that made it clear that this team was not going to go any further even if there were contract players. We felt that way. . We were lucky to win that ring. We had a lot of difficulties along the way. We felt it as an end, “Kerr ended commenting.

