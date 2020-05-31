Steve Kerr, coach of the Golden State Warriors, has always positioned himself against the president of the United States, Donald Trump. On this occasion, Kerr has criticized Trump’s own statements after the tragic event of the murder of George Floyd and the subsequent protests and demonstrations against racism.

Donald trump he called the people who participated in these protests “thugs”. Steve Kerr’s words on the matter have been: “A racist person should not be allowed to be President. In 2017, Trump defined NFL players who peacefully knelt in police brutality as ‘motherfuckers’ Last night, Minneapolis protesters as ‘thugs.’ Only a racist person thinks that. “

This video impacted me so much that I put subtitles in Spanish. Activist Tamika Mallory talks about why protests continue to shake the streets of the United States after the murder of #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/e4fzJPETKa – Alex Bare (@alexbare_) May 31, 2020

.