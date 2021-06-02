Steve Johnson breaks the odds by winning the Roland-Garros 30th finals

06/02/2021

On at 23:45 CEST

The American tennis player Steve Johnson, number 88 of the ATP, surprised by winning in the thirty-second final of Roland-Garros in three hours and fifty-two minutes by 6-3, 6 (2) -7 (7), 7 (7) -6 (2), 3-6 and 6-3 to the brazilian Thiago Monteiro, number 80 of the ATP. After this result, we will closely follow the player’s career in the round of 32 of the championship.

During the game, Johnson managed to break his opponent’s serve 7 times, achieved 58% on the first service, committed 4 double faults and won 61% of the service points. As for the Brazilian player, he managed to break his rival’s serve 6 times, his effectiveness was 68%, he made 7 double faults and got 63% of the service points.

In the round of 32 the American tennis player will play against the Spanish Pablo Carreño-Busta, number 12 and seeded number 12, next Friday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The celebration of the tournament パ リ (French Open Indiv. Masc.) takes place from May 24 to June 13 on clay in the open air. During the competition, a total of 238 tennis players face off, of which 128 go to the final among those directly classified, those who have passed the previous rounds of the tournament and the guests.