STEVE FORBERT – EARLY MORNING RAIN

They are not good moments Charlie, but they are for a bit of Blues. It is time for the lyrics. to express feelings, to express emotions, yes, it’s Blues time.

STEVE FORBERT has looked out the window and with the rain melancholy has entered through the door of his room to flood his soul and has dusted off some of his favorite songs to express his affections. It’s blues time, Charlie, it’s blues time. It is time to transmit feelings through songs regardless of the genre of the songs. It’s Blues Charlie …

Forbert sings to you longing for your loved one in “Early Morning Rain” (Peter, Paul and Mary); as it gives you hope in love, in the hands of a delicate sample of old folk rock with that piano rescued from the sounds of Romeo in the form of a “Box of Rain” (Grateful Dead) that will relieve you of any pain. How wonderful life is while you are in the world!… It doesn’t matter Charlie that he put it into words and with a fatherly voice in «Your Song» (Elton John), or that he asks you to let yourself be taken by the hand to take this planet shake and flip it with a “Supersonic Rocket Ship” (Kinks) decked out in country rock paintings. At other times, Charlie, the world is harsh and cruel and you can only tell sad stories like Townes Van Zant, even if you use the lyrics of “Whitered and Died” (Richard Thompson). This is the story of the blues, Charlie, remember it, life has its gray side like that of the rodeo cowboy who loves him as much as that girlfriend who awaits his return in “Someday Soon” (Judy Collins), or like the young lush whose glamor is going to lose with the passage of time, although there will always be a love to pick her up in her fall, as she tells in the classic country form of Grand Ole Oprey in “Pick Me Up On Your Way Down” (Patsy Cline / Charlie Walker ). Look out the window is that melancholy latent from “Suzanne” (Leonard Cohen), Charlie, see that Sam Cooke’s blues is coming in “Frankie and Johnny”, or that it’s in “Good Time Charlie’s Got The Blues” (Danny O ‘ Keefe), see that the Blues is also in «Dignity» (Dylan)

These are good times for the blues, he says in Steve Forbert in EARLY MORNING RAIN, although the singer-songwriter uses the parables of others to support his affirmation. These are good times for Steve Forbert who transmits his thoughts and feelings with words from his tradition.

Blessed Rain of Tomorrow. Gorgeous tomorrow Charlie to grab some of Steve Forbert’s Blues.

STEVE FORBERT – EARLY MORNING RAIN

2020-05-09

8.5 Final Note

Readers score: (0 Votes)

0.0

About the Author