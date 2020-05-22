STEVE EARLE AND THE DUKES – GHOSTS OF WEST VIRGINIA

The Afro-American community has in the songs of work in cotton one of the bases of their identity as a race along with the religious component. Songs that are the fond memory of their years of slavery and that have conferred a unitary character on all of them. In the population of European origin it could be said that slavery throughout history was represented in mining, as well as the infinity of both real and artistic testimonies. The misery, horrendous working conditions, child exploitation, poverty and gray of the mining towns is white slavery for much of the history of our western world. That slavery has generated its own songs of work that are within the folklore of all countries.

In the USA, Appalachian music brought by immigrants from England, Wales, Ireland, and Scotland in the 18th century. and that undergoes a transformation in the 19th century with the great development of mining, he ends up directing those songs of traditional folk style towards the mining theme and the song protests until it becomes something similar to the work songs of African-Americans. Sixtieen Tons, Loretta Lynn, Kingston Trio, Carter Family, The L & N Don’t Stop Here Anymore are words and names that recall hard and difficult times but they have not passed

GHOST OF WEST VIRGINIA, the latest work by STEVE EARLE AND THE DUKES is heir to the aforementioned tradition of protest. The disaster caused by the explosion of the Upper Big Branch coal mine that killed twenty-nine men in that state in 2010, making it one of the worst mining disasters in the history of the United States, and which was the third in four years, it is the starting point to honor the working lower class and to make a criticism (that there is) of the puppet political class of the Big Corporations, and even more so to the abandonment of the left of their country (susceptible of being identified in other nations) of those who should be served.

In his press release that accompanies the album, his intentions are clear: ““ One of the dangers we find ourselves in is that if people like me continue to think that everyone who voted for Trump is racist or an imbecile, then we are screwed, because it just isn’t true. It is easy to call others imbeciles from the Hollywoodense easy chair, from the seat, of who does not pray to God when he gets up every morning asking that the Grim Reaper not visit him during the day, from a salary or life annuity that allows him to sleep daily. A loose leg every night or from a platform giving life classes without knowing about it. The difficult thing is to understand and what Earle does is try to tell his stories, to see the pride of that worker who has decades of lung problems who also sees how the drug is fattened by his children, or shit on all God to see the mother crying for her family. They may have seen hope in someone wrong, but the same is why the right phrases have been said from far away places without going down into the mud of life without generating credibility. Earle if you go down to that dung of life and count it to understand

Shocking the beginning of the album, «Heaven Ain’t Going Nowhere», an a cappella work song, biblical lyrics, alcohol lyrics. Great simile with the songs of cotton, Slaves of Slavery. Union, God and Country, go three words in the context above all American, the last two very typical of its conservative sense and widely used by Trump and one more Union that Earle adds in reference to the historical union activism of the Region. His theme clearly protests under the more traditional sounds of the local folk country of the area, which continues in “Devil Put In The Coal In The Ground”, outburst of violin sounds by Eleanor Whitmore, dobro by Ricky Jay Jackson and rhythm section by Brad Pemberton and Jeff Hill.

More songs to working-class heroes in “John Henry Was a Steel Driving Man,” a mirror for Earle and which should serve third parties. Appalachian classic country folk. “Time Is Never On Our Side” is Earle troubadour Seeger in its purest form, unbeatable in those treacherous acoustic songs. “It’s About Blood», is a burly southern rock as since «Jerusalem» he couldn´t pull out of his sleeve. A theme that deals with the theme of the 2010 incident and the situation of families after the tragedy with a brutal ending while reciting each and every one of the 29 deceased

“If I could See Your Face Again”, sung by Whitmore, is a sad and desperate ballad in the form of tears and a memory of a widow to her buried husband. The barricades return with “Black Lung”, while in rockabilly form, “Fast Man Alive” pays tribute to popular heroes like Chuck Yeager, known in these parts for his biopic “Chosen for Glory”, played by Sam Shepard. The ending could not be otherwise, “The Miner”, his best song in decades. One of those songs laughed. Narration of an unemployed worker hooked by desperation on drugs and whose hope of redemption is in obtaining employment in the mine where his brother works. The hope of the desperate who clings to any offer even the worst possible since there is no other. Magnum opus

Earle takes the American tradition both musically and verse for her popular drama “Ghost of West Virginia.” Letters of protest and recrimination while he shakes you with the narration of the events. A compression disc, a fight and a mea culpa for the lack of understanding. No one said it was easy to change the state of things. Earle tries it with his lp of work and protest songs that have not lost their validity in the 21st century.

STEVE EARLE AND THE DUKES – GHOSTS OF WEST VIRGINIA

