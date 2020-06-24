Steve Bing loses ex-life of Elizabeth Hurley | Reform

The producer and former partner of Elizabeth Hurley, Steve Bing, killed himself on Monday at jump from his apartment, located on the 27th floor of a tower in Los Angeles.

The 55-year-old American businessman produced films such as the documentary about the Rolling Stones, Shine a Light (2008), by Martin Scorsese, and the comedy Girls Walks Into a Bar (2011), with Alexis Bledel.

Bing had long battled a deep depression related to the coronavirus quarantine, according to the TMZ site.

Hard to believe a 55 year old billionaire #SteveBing suddenly decided to jump off a tall building because he “was depressed about social isolation during the Covid lockdown” which is over now anyway. pic.twitter.com/pEDbOEqZi1 – John Crusader (@ John407116161)

June 23, 2020

With the protagonist of Al Diablo con el Diablo, he had a romantic relationship at the beginning of this century. They both fathered Damian, although Bing initially denied paternity and had to undergo DNA analysis.

I loved Steve Bing very much. He had a big heart, and he was willing to do anything he could for the people and causes I believed in. I will miss him and his enthusiasm more than I can say, and I hope he’s finally found peace. – Bill Clinton (@BillClinton)

June 23, 2020

Los Angeles native and philanthropic lover Bing inherited a fortune of about $ 600 million from his grandfather, a real estate magnate, Variety reported.

Film producer Steve Bing (55) (« The Polar Express » « The Ruthless » and Martin Scorsese’s musical documentary « Shine a Light ») and ex-Elizabeth Hurley, committed suicide in his luxurious Los Angeles condo. He had 2 children and was a personal friend of former President Bill Clinton pic.twitter.com/0PFpmC99Ox – We are Instants (@RobertGayol)

June 23, 2020

Through his company Shangri-La Entertainment, he entered the world of cinema with force as producer of El Implacable (2000), an action thriller starring Sylvester Stallone.

Later, he became a patron in the animated film The Polar Express (2004), with Tom Hanks, and then repeated the experience with Beowulf (2007), by Robert Zemeckis.

Steve Bing also flirted with screenwriting and signed, among other projects, the comedy Kangaroo Jack (2003). Among the projects he left pending is a documentary about singer and musician Jerry Lee Lewis.