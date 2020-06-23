Steve Bing with his ex, Elizabeth Hurley, who shared a deep reflection remembering the father of their children (Instagram)

Hollywood producer Steve Bing, -which financed the movie “The Polar Express” with Tom Hanks and had a son with Elizabeth Hurley, passed away at 55, reported the US press. Celebrity site TMZ said that Bing died upon jumping from the 27th floor of a luxurious condo in Century City, The Angels, citing anonymous sources. He was found at the base of the building by police personnel around 1.30 am local time.

In addition to producing and financing films like the Sylvester Stallone “The implacable” and the musical documentary of Martin Scorsese « Shine a Light », Bing He co-wrote the 2003 comedy « Kangaroo Jack », among other hits.

He is famous for having invested more than 80 million dollars in « The Polar Express », around half of the budget for Christmas animation. The 2004 film, played by Hanks, would raise more than $ 300 million worldwide.

I was currently filming a documentary about the pianist Jerry lee lewis. Bing He was also a prominent property developer, philanthropist, and political donor. He was a friend and supporter of the former president Bill clinton, to whom he loaned his private jet for a mission in 2009 to North Korea to free two American journalists.

At the age of 18, he inherited around $ 600 million from his grandfather, the real estate magnate Leo S. Bing. Bing She had two children: Damianwhose mother is Liz Hurley, and Kira, born from his relationship with the professional tennis player Lisa Bonder.

It was the actress who dedicated a heartfelt tribute to the father of her son Damian. « It saddens me to believe that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible ending. Our time together was very happy and I am posting these photos because although we are going through difficult times, what matters are the good and wonderful memories of a sweet and kind man. Last year we were close again. The last time we spoke was on our son’s 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their beautiful messages« , said Hurley in a message on social networks.

While, Damian (18 years old), he also shared a message for his followers. The actor noted that it is a moment of « strange and confusing » and thanked the solidarity samples of thousands of people who expressed their condolences for the departure of his father. « Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all who have communicated after the devastating news. I am trying to answer as many as I can, but keep in mind that I will always remember your kindness. This is a very strange and confusing moment and I am immensely grateful to be surrounded by my great family and friends.She wrote on her Instagram account.

According to the media of the show of the U.S, Bing suffered a deep depression, deepened by coronavirus quarantine. However, this version was not confirmed by those close to him. « Bing lived in the building, and sources connected to him tell us that he was depressed over the lack of human contact during the quarantine. We don’t know if that’s behind the suicide« Reported TMZ, the first site to break the news about the death of the famous producer and philanthropist.

Bill clinton, former North American president and recognized friend of Bing, used his social networks to express his sadness and condolences to his relatives: « I loved Steve Bing very much. He had a great heart and was willing to do everything possible for the people and causes he believed in. I will miss him and his enthusiasm more than I can say, and I hope he has finally found peace«

