Sterling, the ‘kid’ who grew up in Wembley

06/14/2021 at 7:42 PM CEST

.

Raheem Sterling has on his left arm a tattoo of a boy, with the number 10 on his back, admiring Wembley. A child who symbolizes him, since the footballer of the English team grew up just two minutes from the London stadium, where this Sunday he made his debut as a scorer in a major international tournament.

“I knew I had to mark here”said the Manchester City player, the best of the match for the organization in his first scorer in a Eurocup. Although Sterling was born in Kingston, the capital of Jamaica, the first steps of his life were taken in Neeld Cres, a street located just behind the railroad tracks behind Wembley. From there, little Sterling grew up with his mother admiring the stadium, which after the 2007 remodeling grew the largest arch in the world, now visible from what was his home.

He was not exactly a model child and already at school he received one of the warnings that resonates in his head today. “If you continue like this, at 17 you will be playing for England or you will be in jail”said one of his teachers from the reformatory to which he was sent because of behavioral problems at his school.

These troublesome boy airs have accompanied him throughout his life. When in 2018 he unveiled his last tattoo, an assault rifle on the calf of his right leg, the press was on him. The tabloid “The Sun” crossed out the decision as “sick”, while associations against the use of weapons asked him to cover it or erase it.

Sterling came out to clarify the meaning of it with a forceful phrase. “When I was two years old, my father was shot to death. I made a promise to myself that I would never touch a gun in my life. I shoot with my right leg and that is why it has a special meaning.”

The English federation, known for its little wide sleeve for this type of issue, supported him and with that right leg Sterling gave the victory this Sunday to England against Croatia.

It is one more of the chapters in the life of this 26-year-old boy who lost his father in Jamaica, who grew up dreaming of Wembley and who still hates part of Liverpool, the city he left to go to Manchester City, where he has become a star under the command of Pep Guardiola.

In addition, his continuous fight against racism, in which he has been involved with continuous insults in stadiums, on social networks and even after training in 2017, has earned him to be ordered as Member of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II.

It was in 2012 when the young Sterling fulfilled his dream of debuting in the ‘Three Lions’ jersey, but it was not until 2021 when he was finally able to break the barrier of scoring his first goal in a major tournament. A thorn that was removed just two minutes from home, where one day he imagined being able to play and where this Sunday the tattoo on his left arm became a reality.