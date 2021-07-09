Sterling, Kane, Jorginho, Chiellini … Know the odds for the best player of Euro 2020

07/08/2021 at 6:55 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

The last four weeks have been filled with the best national team football. The Euro 2020 He has offered us a formidable tournament full of eventualities that will be marked in the history of the discipline, just as it will happen this Sunday. In this sense, the final will be carried out by England and Italy, undeniably the two best squads that the continental competition has presented.

In this way, their respective representatives are obviously among the main candidates to take the title to Best Player of the Tournament. Unlike accolades like the Top scorer, objectively attributed to those who have scored more targets throughout the competition, this award is more global and takes into account the general contributions that each player has made to the performance of their team, so we can see the appearance of names like Jorginho, Chiellini Y Maguire.

CANDIDATES FOR BEST PLAYER OF EURO 2020

Raheem Sterling: 2.75 euros.Harry Kane: 4.5 euros.Jorginho: 10 euros.Giorgio Chiellini: 11 euros.Federico Chiesa: 11 euros.Harry maguire: 13 euros.Lorenzo Insigne: 15 euros.Leonardo Bonucci: 17 euros.Luke shaw: 21 euros.Gianluigi Donnarumma: 21 euros.

Thus, there is no doubt that the performance of these players in the final of the Euro 2020 will be extremely important in determining who will be valued as the Best Player of the Tournament. Annotations by Kane (4 goals) or Sterling (3 goals) could be the variables that make the difference even though England does not win the competition; as well demonstrated Luka Modric in Russia 2018, not being a champion does not imply being out of the dispute for being awarded this award, so everything will be decided this Sunday July 11.