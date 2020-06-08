Sterling Brown knows well what it is to suffer police violence in the United States for the mere fact of being black. The player of the Milwaukee Bucks He was cut down with an electric pistol by several police officers a few years ago and reported that he was only in his car parked near a supermarket and that he had done absolutely nothing to receive that damage. How could it be otherwise, Sterling has endorsed the claims for racial equality is a very active voice in the protests.

Sterling Brown of the Bucks is leading chants calling for “no racist police.” In 2018, Milwaukee police officers took Brown to the ground, tased and arrested him after a parking violation at a Walgreens. pic.twitter.com/EZBZeIJBzP – Rory Linnane (@RoryLinnane) June 7, 2020