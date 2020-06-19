Sterling Brown, player of Milwaukee BucksHe suffered police harshness in his own flesh years ago and is a benchmark in the fight against racism in the NBA. Therefore, his words can have a great influence. « If we play we will transmit to the world everything we want, we must use the NBA as a platform for reporting and raising awareness. People are passionate about basketball and its power to transform society. I think this is not the time to stand up, but to build from the competition and the platform that it offers us, « he said for ESPN.