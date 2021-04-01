Stereotypes and sexual harassment continue to hamper the careers of young researchers

The ‘Study on the situation of young researchers in Spain’, prepared by the Women, Science and Innovation Observatory (OMCI) of the Ministry of Science and Innovation has analyzed the situation of young researchers. For this, they have taken as a reference people up to 40 years old, in addition to those groups that are currently doing their doctoral thesis or who already have a doctorate and are in research positions, but are not yet holders.

In total, 5,606 people participated in the survey launched for this project, in which women represent 61% of the sample, with 3,415 registered responses. Men were 39%, with 2,191 responses. The information collected in the questionnaires was complemented with a qualitative analysis. In this way, six focus groups were held that delved into the issues detected as relevant: attraction and talent retention; career development researcher; evaluation criteria; conciliation of personal, family and work life; sexual harassment and harassment based on sex; and impact of covid-19 in science and scientific activity.

Work-life balance is another of the fundamental obstacles of the scientific career and has a decisive influence on the retention of female talent

According to the results obtained, gender stereotypes in science still influence the choice of studies of girls and young people in the fields STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics), especially the engineering and technology.

“Talent has no gender. If we want science and innovation to be the true engine of progress in our country, in our society, we must guarantee that we have the best talent. For this, it is necessary to eliminate visible barriers and, above all, all, the invisible ones that still exist for the researchers, “Zulema Altamirano Argudo, director of the Women and Science Unit of the Ministry of Science and Innovation, tells SINC.

In addition, it is appreciated that some of the gender biases behind the inequalities between women and men in research occur in appraisal, funding and recruitment. Likewise, conciliation is another of the fundamental obstacles to scientific career and has a decisive influence on the retention of female talent.

“The diversity in work teams is key to their success, also in research, because they enrich and provide better solutions. The incorporation of women to any team implies adding their perspective and experiences that, obviously, due to gender expectations, roles and stereotypes, are different from those of men. It should not be dispensed with in science, but the solutions can leave out the reality of half the population. It is also something that, as several studies have already shown, benefits enormously because diversity is increasingly synonymous with quality“emphasizes Altamirano Argudo.

The responses to the questionnaire made to the research staff indicated that the researchers have lower levels of satisfaction than their peers with respect to the research career, without influencing the variables of age or the number of minors in charge.

In relation to the fact that women and men do not have the same expectations of growth in the scientific career, the survey data shows that women responded more frequently that they see themselves looking for options outside this professional sector, while men see themselves advancing in it.

“As the data of the Gender Equality Index EIGE show that every two years –now every year– the progress in this regard in the European Union is at a snail’s pace ”, says the expert. Spain ranks eighth in this index, exceeding the European average and is also above the percentage of female researchers (41% of all research staff).

“This slow progress is replicated in the field of research because the factors and causes behind the abandonment of the research career are similar to those behind other areas: gender biases, the environments where they feel they are but that they do not belong, and conciliation is some of these factors ”, he continues.

Discrimination on the basis of sex

In the question of whether they saw it possible to achieve a chair or a research faculty position at OPIs, men answered more frequently than women that they “see it as probable”, while women answered that they “see it almost impossible” in a higher proportion than they did.

For the director of the Women and Science Unit, “women must participate fully and equally in the design of science and innovation of the future, however the glass ceiling is there. Only between 20% and 30% reach the top in the research career ladder. The same happens in decision-making positions. “

Women must participate fully and equally in the design of science and innovation of the future, yet the glass ceiling is there

Zulema Altamirano Argudo

Another obstacle posed with respect to advancement in the race was the discrimination by reason of sex. In this sense, women were much more likely to declare that with equal merits, their curriculum is not valued the same, and that women were harmed. These, on the other hand, were more likely to indicate that it harmed men more than women.

The rest of the survey questions from the job on remunerations not comparable, hostile work environment, sexist behavior, visibility of scientific achievements, social pressure for climbing positions and difficulty in promoting, they also showed disparity. Women were more likely to answer that it hurt them more, and men that it hurt men and women alike.

12.2% of men and 10.8% of women detected bullying

The answers related to the knowledge of the harassment based on sex In the workplace, they showed that 14% of women said they had suffered it, having a greater probability of answering that it had happened to them. in first person compared to men, who were more likely to say that “they had never known of situations of this type”. In addition, 12.2% of men and 10.8% of women detected that it had happened to another person.

Age also increases the probability of answering that they have suffered this type of harassment, since women over 35 years of age were more likely to indicate that they had experienced it in the first person.

8.6% of those surveyed had suffered sexual harassment. In addition, 9.7% of the men and 9.4% of the women answered that it had happened to a person they knew

The study revealed that 8.6% of those surveyed had suffered sexual harassment. In addition, 9.7% of the men and 9.4% of the women answered that it had happened to a person they knew.

To deal with these problems, the study raises several recommendations, among which the following stand out: attracting girls to science and breaking stereotypes; make visible female referents; eliminate situations that hinder the development of a scientific career; establish bias-free and more inclusive evaluation criteria; guarantee an environment of equal work, diverse and inclusive; promote conciliation through institutional co-responsibility; as well as guaranteeing a response of zero tolerance against sexual harassment and harassment based on sex.

“As the data and results of the report reflect, the factors are complex, therefore the effective measures to tackle them cannot be one or two. We need a well-studied strategy, based on a deep knowledge of the situation, and formulated through actions in the short, medium and long term, “concludes Altamirano Argudo.